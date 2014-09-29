BRUSSELS, Sept 29 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- Mobile operator Vodafone to form joint venture
with Ireland's Electricity Supply Board to build fibre broadband
network across country (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31)
-- Private equity fund Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire
helicopter operator CHC Group (notified Sept.
26/deadline Oct. 31/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
OCT 3
-- U.S. fruit firm Chiquita Brands and Irish rival
Fyffes to merge (notified Aug. 14/deadline extended to
Oct. 3 from Sept. 19 after the companies offered commitments)
-- U.S. social network Facebook to buy mobile
messaging startup WhatsApp (notified Aug. 29/deadline Oct. 3)
-- U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly to acquire Swiss peer
Novartis's animal health business (notified Aug.
29/deadline Oct. 3)
-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings
to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug.
29/deadline Oct. 3)
OCT 8
-- Private equity firm the Blackstone Group to
acquire life insurer Lombard (notified Sept. 3/deadline Oct.
8/simplified)
OCT 9
-- The Ortner Group and Strauss, which is a subsidiary of
Austrian construction company PORR, to jointly
acquired Austrian property developer UBM (notified Sept.
4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)
-- Areva Energies Renouvelables and Gamesa Energia
to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct.
9/simplified)
-- U.S. film and TV company 21st Century Fox and private
investment firm Apollo Management to acquire joint control of a
joint venture (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9)
-- Dubai's Dnata, part of the Emirates Group, to buy
Britain's Stella Travel Services UK Ltd, which is jointly owned
by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Swiss
bank UBS AG (notified Sept. 4/Oct. 9/simplified)
OCT 13
-- U.S. household appliances maker Whirlpool to buy
a 60 percent stake in Italian peer Indesit (notified
Sept. 8/deadline Oct. 13)
OCT 14
-- Petrochemicals group Ineos to buy BASF's 50
percent stake in German plastics maker Styrolution (notified
Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14/simplified)
OCT 15
-- Private equity firm Advent International to buy aluminium
producer Corialis (notified Sept. 10/deadline Oct.
15/simplified)
OCT 16
-- U.S. drugmaker AbbVie to acquire Irish peer
Shire Plc (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct. 16)
-- U.S. aluminium group Alcoa to buy parts aerospace
company Firth Rixson from private equity firm Oak Hill Capital
Partners (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct. 16)
OCT 17
-- Private equity firm EQT Infrastructure and Spanish
building manager Onmomutua to acquire joint control of Spanish
car operator Acvil, which is now solely controlled by EQT
(notified Sept. 12/deadline Oct. 17/simplified)
OCT 20
-- Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and German
engineering group Siemens to set up a joint venture
(notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20)
OCT 23
-- OFI InfraVia, GDF Suez and PensionDanmark
Holding to acquire joint control of gas pipeline operator
Noordgastransport B.V. (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct.
23/simplified)
-- French insurer Axa and British property
developer Hammerson plc to acquire joint control of a British
property portfolio which is now jointly owned by Hammerson and
Land Securities Group plc (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct.
23/simplified)
OCT 30
-- Dolby Laboratories to acquire digital cinema
equipment maker Doremi Highlands (notified Sept. 25/deadline
Oct. 30)
NOV 3
-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire
Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline extended
to Nov. 3 after Liberty Global provided further details of
concessions)
FEB 3
-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50
percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media
(notified Aug. 18/deadline extended to Feb. 5 from Sept. 22
after the European Commission opened an in-depth probe)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
