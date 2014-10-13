BRUSSELS Oct 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire Dutch peer Ziggo (approved Oct. 9)

-- Private equity firm EQT Infrastructure and Spanish building manager Inmomutua to acquire joint control of Spanish car operator Acvil, which is now solely controlled by EQT (approved Oct. 7)

NEW LISTINGS

-- U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc to acquire Irish peer Covidien (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 14)

-- Mexican Mexichem to buy German plastic maker Vestolit (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 14)

-- Investment firm Strategic Value Partners to acquire Linpac Senior Holdings Ltd, the parent company of plastic packager Linpac Packaging Ltd (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 13/simplified)

-- Chemicals company Albemarle to buy specialty chemicals producer Rockwood Holdings Inc (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 13)

-- Private equity firm Apollo Management to buy Portuguese insurer Companhia de Seguros Tranquilidade (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 13/simplified)

-- Aerospace group Airbus and French engine maker Safran to set up a joint venture (notified Oct. 8/deadline Nov. 12)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug. 29/deadline extended for the second time to March 11 from Feb. 16)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

OCT 13

-- U.S. household appliances maker Whirlpool to buy a 60 percent stake in Italian peer Indesit (notified Sept. 8/deadline Oct. 13)

OCT 15

-- Private equity firm Advent International to buy aluminium producer Corialis (notified Sept. 10/deadline Oct. 15/simplified)

OCT 16

-- U.S. drugmaker AbbVie to acquire Irish peer Shire Plc (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct. 16)

OCT 20

-- Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and German engineering group Siemens to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20)

OCT 23

-- OFI InfraVia, GDF Suez and PensionDanmark Holding to acquire joint control of gas pipeline operator Noordgastransport B.V. (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct. 23/simplified)

-- French insurer Axa and British property developer Hammerson plc to acquire joint control of a British property portfolio which is now jointly owned by Hammerson and Land Securities Group plc (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct. 23/simplified)

OCT 30

-- Dolby Laboratories to acquire digital cinema equipment maker Doremi Highlands (notified Sept. 25/deadline Oct. 30)

OCT 31

-- British telecoms operator Vodafone to form joint venture with Ireland's Electricity Supply Board to build fibre broadband network across country (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31)

-- Private equity fund Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire helicopter operator CHC Group (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31/simplified)

NOV 3

-- Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways to acquire 49 percent stake in Italian airline Alitalia (notified Sept. 29/deadline Nov. 3)

NOV 4

-- PCCR USA, which is part of the Polynt group to acquire all of French oil company Total'S CCP composites business (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 4)

-- French construction company Vinci to acquire technology company Imtech ICT Group from Dutch engineer Royal Imtech Group (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 4/simplified)

NOV 5

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 5)

-- Germany company Robert Bosch to acquire the remaining 50 percent of German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen's steering systems business to (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 5/simplified)

NOV 12

-- U.S. aluminium group Alcoa to buy parts aerospace company Firth Rixson from private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners (notified Sept. 11/deadline Nov. 12)

FEB 3

-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50 percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media (notified Aug. 18/deadline extended to Feb. 5 from Sept. 22 after the European Commission opened an in-depth probe)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.