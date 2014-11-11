BRUSSELS Nov 11 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Private equity firm TDR Capital to acquire British
housing developer Lakeside Ltd (approved Nov. 11)
-- British insurer Aviva and Polish bank BZ WBK
to set up a joint venture (approved Nov. 11)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc to
acquire Irish peer Covidien (notified Oct. 10/deadline
extended to Nov. 28 from Nov. 14 after Medtronic offered
concessions)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
NOV 13
-- Chemicals company Albemarle to buy specialty
chemicals producer Rockwood Holdings Inc (notified Oct.
9/deadline Nov. 13)
NOV 14
-- Mexican chemicals producer Mexichem to buy
German plastic maker Vestolit (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov.
14)
NOV 17
-- Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways to acquire 49 percent
stake in Italian airline Alitalia (notified Sept. 29/deadline
extended to Nov. 17 from Nov. 3 after commitments submitted Oct.
27)
-- Private equity firm KKR and German insurer
Allianz to acquire indirect joint control of vending
machine operator Selecta (notified Oct. 13/deadline
Nov. 17)
NOV 18
-- Property developer RREEF, a unit of Deutsche Bank
, and German property consultancy ECE to jointly
acquire properties (notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov. 18)
NOV 21
-- Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Ltd and
Spanish transport services provider Ferrovial Aeropuertos S.A.U.
which is part of Spanish builder Ferrovial, to acquire
joint control of British airport operator Airport Holdings NDH1
from Heathrow Airports Holdings Ltd (notified Oct.
17/deadline Nov. 21)
NOV 24
-- South Korea's Lotte Chemical Corp to acquire
Versalis Elastomers Co. Ltd, which is a joint venture between
Italian energy group ENI subsidiary Versalis and Lotte
(notified Oct. 20/deadline Nov. 24/simplified)
NOV 26
-- Aerospace group Airbus and French engine maker
Safran to set up a joint venture (notified Oct.
8/deadline extended to Nov. 26 from Nov. 12 after the companies
offered concessions)
-- Chinese conglomerate Fosun to purchase French
holiday group Club Mediterranee (notified Oct.
22/deadline Nov. 26/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Blackstone to acquire Alliance
Automotive from Weinberg Capital Partners (notified Oct.
22/deadline Nov. 26)
NOV 28
-- Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to
acquire minority stake in laundry solutions company CSC
ServiceWorks from private equity firm Pamplona Capital
Management (notified Oct. 24/deadline Nov.28/simplified)
-- Spanish insurance company Mapfre to buy the
Italian and German businesses of Direct Line, Britain's
largest motor insurer (notified Oct. 24/deadline Nov.
28/simplified)
DEC 1
-- Dutch insurer Aegon to acquire a 51 percent
stake in Spanish insurers Aegon Santander Vida and Aegon
Santander Nao Vida, which are now solely owned by Spanish bank
Santander (notified Oct. 27/deadline Dec. 1/simplified)
-- Mondelez International Inc and competitor D.E
Master Blenders to merge their coffee businesses in
new company called Jacobs Douwe Egberts (notified Oct.
27/deadline Dec. 1)
-- Oil major BP to acquire jet fuel business Statoil
Fuel and Retail Aviation (notified Oct. 27/deadline Dec. 1)
DEC 2
-- U.S. car seat and electrical power systems maker Lear
Corp to acquire car leather producer Eagle Ottawa LLC
from priva<te investment firm Everett Smith Group Ltd (notified
Oct. 28/deadline Dec. 2/simplified)
DEC 4
-- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire
Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/deadline
extended to Dec. 4 from Nov. 20 after the Spanish competition
authority asked to review the case)
-- French insurer CNP Assurances S.A. to acquire 51 percent
of Santander Insurance Life Ltd, Santander Insurance Europe Ltd
and Santander Insurance Services Ireland Ltd from Spanish bank
Santander's (notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec.
4/simplified)
DEC 5
-- Malaysian palm oil producer Sime Darby Bhd to
acquire New Britain Palm Oil Ltd (notified Oct.
31/deadline Dec. 5/simplified
-- U.S. chemicals company Eastman Chemical Co to buy
U.S. peer Taminco Corp (notified Oct. 31/deadline Dec.
5/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners to buy U.S.
business software maker Tibco Software Inc (notified
Oct. 31/deadline Dec. 5/simplified)
DEC 9
-- U.S. healthcare information company IMS Health to
acquire certain businesses from French healthcare software
provider Cegedim (notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9)
DEC 10
-- Santander Consumer Finance, part of Spanish bank
Santander, and French car maker Peugeot S.A. (PSA) to
set up a series of joint finance companies (notified Nov.
5/deadline Dec. 10)
DEC 11
-- Mining groups Anglo American and BHP Billiton
to acquire joint control of manganese miner
Samancor which is now solely controlled by BHP Billiton
(notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11/simplified)
-- Oil giant Saudi Aramco to buy a minority stake in South
Korean refiner S-Oil Corp from Hanjin Group
(notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11/simplified)
DEC 15
-- France's Lafarge and Swiss peer Holcim
to merge (notified with commitments on Oct.
27/deadline Dec. 15)
FEB 5
-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50
percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media
(notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second time to March
5 from Feb. 5)
MARCH 11
-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings
to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug.
29/deadline extended for the second time to March 11 from Feb.
16)
MARCH 23
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline extended to March 23 from
Nov. 5 after the Commission opened an in-depth probe)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
