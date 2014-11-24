BRUSSELS Nov 24 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- South Korea's Lotte Chemical Corp to acquire
Versalis Elastomers Co. Ltd, which is a joint venture between
Italian energy group ENI subsidiary Versalis and Lotte
(approved Nov. 13)
-- Chemicals company Albemarle to buy specialty
chemicals producer Rockwood Holdings Inc (approved Nov.
13)
-- Mexican chemicals producer Mexichem to buy
German plastic maker Vestolit (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov.
14)
NEW LISTINGS
-- French holding company Eurazeo and Groupe
Credit Agricole to jointly acquire two building
complexes SCI Lafayette and SCI Stratege (notified Nov.
20/deadline Jan. 6/simplified)
-- Czech state-owned holding company Cesky Aeroholding and
privately-owned low-cost Czech carrier Travel Service to jointly
acquire Czech Airlines (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19)
-- Aerospace group Airbus and Singapore Airlines
to jointly acquire Airbus Asia Training Centre
(notified Nov. 10/deadline Dec. 15/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
NOV 26
-- Aerospace group Airbus and French engine maker
Safran to set up a joint venture (notified Oct.
8/deadline extended to Nov. 26 from Nov. 12 after the companies
offered concessions)
-- Private equity firm Blackstone to acquire Alliance
Automotive from Weinberg Capital Partners (notified Oct.
22/deadline Nov. 26)
NOV 28
-- U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc to
acquire Irish peer Covidien (notified Oct. 10/deadline
extended to Nov. 28 from Nov. 14 after Medtronic offered
concessions)
DEC 1
-- Mondelez International Inc and competitor D.E
Master Blenders to merge their coffee businesses in
new company called Jacobs Douwe Egberts (notified Oct.
27/deadline Dec. 1)
-- Oil major BP to acquire jet fuel business Statoil
Fuel and Retail Aviation (notified Oct. 27/deadline Dec. 1)
DEC 2
-- U.S. car seat and electrical power systems maker Lear
Corp to acquire car leather producer Eagle Ottawa LLC
from private< investment firm Everett Smith Group Ltd (notified
Oct. 28/deadline Dec. 2/simplified)
DEC 4
-- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire
Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/deadline
extended to Dec. 4 from Nov. 20 after the Spanish competition
authority asked to review the case/commitments submitted on Nov.
13)
-- French insurer CNP Assurances S.A. to acquire 51 percent
of Santander Insurance Life Ltd, Santander Insurance Europe Ltd
and Santander Insurance Services Ireland Ltd from Spanish bank
Santander's (notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec.
4/simplified)
DEC 5
-- Malaysian palm oil producer Sime Darby Bhd to
acquire New Britain Palm Oil Ltd (notified Oct.
31/deadline Dec. 5/simplified
-- U.S. chemicals company Eastman Chemical Co to buy
U.S. peer Taminco Corp (notified Oct. 31/deadline Dec.
5/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners to buy U.S.
business software maker Tibco Software Inc (notified
Oct. 31/deadline Dec. 5/simplified)
DEC 9
-- U.S. healthcare information company IMS Health to
acquire certain businesses from French healthcare software
provider Cegedim (notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9)
DEC 10
-- Santander Consumer Finance, part of Spanish bank
Santander, and French car maker Peugeot S.A. (PSA) to
set up a series of joint finance companies (notified Nov.
5/deadline Dec. 10)
DEC 11
-- Mining groups Anglo American and BHP Billiton
to acquire joint control of manganese miner
Samancor which is now solely controlled by BHP Billiton
(notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11/simplified)
-- Oil giant Saudi Aramco to buy a minority stake in South
Korean refiner S-Oil Corp from Hanjin Group
(notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11/simplified)
DEC 12
-- U.S. investment management firm Varder Partners to
acquire 51 percent of Spanish bank Popular's credit
card business (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 12/simplified)
-- Privately-held Czech airline Travel Service to take a 34
percent stake in national carrier Czech Airlines (notified Nov.
14/deadline Dec. 12
DEC 15
-- France's Lafarge and Swiss peer Holcim
to merge (notified with commitments on Oct.
27/deadline Dec. 15)
DEC 16
-- Private equity firms Blackstone and TPG to jointly
acquire British mortgage lender Kensington Group plc (notified
Nov. 11/deadline Dec. 16/simplified)
DEC 17
-- Private equity firm 3i to acquire Diamond Holding GmbH
from German jewellery retailer Group Christ Juweliere und
Unrmacher Seit (notified Nov. 12/deadline Dec. 17/simplified)
DEC 18
-- ReAssure to acquire HSBC's pensions
manufacturing business (notified Nov. 13/deadline Dec.
18/simplified)
DEC 19
-- Private equity firm EQT to acquire German engineering
groups Siemens's hearing-aids business (notified Nov.
14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)
-- CCMP Capital to acquire 47 percent stake in PQ Corp from
Carlyle Group (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec.
19/simplified)
-- Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems, a subsidiary of China's
biggest automaker SAIC Motor Corp., to acquire Johnson Control's
auto interiors business (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec.
19/simplified)
DEC 23
-- U.S. company IBM to take over German airline
Lufthansa's information technology infrastructure
services division and staff for 1 billion euros (notified Nov.
18/deadline Dec. 23)
JAN 5
-- Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor to form joint
venture with media company Schibsted, South Africa's
Naspers and Singapore Press Holdings
(notified Nov. 19/deadline Jan. 5/simplified)
JAN 6
-- Hong Kong conglomerate Cheung Kong to form
joint venture with Mitsubishi Corp's leasing arm MC
Aviation Partners (notified Nov. 20/deadline Jan. 6/simplified)
FEB 5
-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50
percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media
(notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second time to March
5 from Feb. 5)
MARCH 18
-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings
to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug.
29/deadline extended for the third time to March 18 from March
11)
MARCH 23
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline extended to March 23 from
Nov. 5 after the Commission opened an in-depth probe)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
