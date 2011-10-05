BRUSSELS Oct 5 Germany would help any of its banks with weak capital if they were not able to raise the money elsewhere, the country's chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"If Germany has banks to recapitalise ... our first approach would be to allow the banks to do that themselves," Merkel told reporters at the European Parliament.

"If the banks cannot do it from their own strength then the national government will have to make the necessary funds available. In the third instance, if a given country cannot do that and if the stability of the euro is in jeopardy because of the difficulties in that country, then the possibility of the EFSF can be used."

Merkel also said that Italy would regain the confidence of investors by sticking to budget commitments.

"Every European country will regain confidence -- we have seen this in the case of Portugal -- if the agreed measures are genuinely implemented. I do think that Italy has every chance to regain the confidence of the markets."

(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Sebastian Moffett)