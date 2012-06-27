LUXEMBOURG, June 27 Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday backed an EU antitrust regulator's decision to fine Microsoft four years ago, but reduced the fine to 860 million euros ($1.07 billion) from 899 million.

The European Commission levied the 2008 penalty - a record at the time - after the U.S. software group defied an antitrust decision issued four years previously and delayed providing information to make business easier for its rivals.

"The General Court essentially upholds the Commission's decision imposing a periodic penalty payment on Microsoft for failing to allow its competitors access to interoperability information on reasonable terms," the court said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8019 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)