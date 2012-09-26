By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 26 Curbs on firms that trade shares
faster than the blink of an eye moved a step nearer in the EU on
Wednesday when a committee of the European Parliament voted
unanimously to introduce sweeping reforms of securities markets.
High-frequency trading (HFT) has been singled out by
regulators and policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic for
favouring speculators and adding to share price volatility.
Such trading by Optiver, IMC Trading and other firms
involves posting orders for microseconds at a time to exploit
tiny differences in share prices.
The firms involved say they are courted by exchanges to
provide liquidity, with HFT accounting for 40 percent or more of
volumes on Europe's main stock markets.
The parliament's economic affairs committee voted 45 to zero
to update a European Union law known as Mifid, which was
instrumental in ending national stock exchange monopolies.
Share orders would have to be posted for at least half a
second, far longer than HFT firms currently stay in the market.
"As a result of that the liquidity will drop, the spreads
will rise, with corresponding additional costs for investors and
the real economy," Deutsche Boerse's market policy
head Stefan Mai told Reuters.
The HFT industry's trade body FIA EPTA said emotion,
anecdotal evidence and populist rhetoric lay behind some of the
rules rather than firm evidence. "Some of the proposed measures
will erode the benefits that technological progress has
delivered to investors," it said.
Separately on Wednesday Germany's cabinet approved a draft
law on tougher rules for HFT, although it stopped short of
setting a minimum "resting" period for orders in the market. EU
financial rules, once approved, take precedence over domestic
regulations.
FIRST MILESTONE
Wednesday's vote is the first milestone for the draft law
and the parliament has equal say with EU member states on its
approval, meaning changes are expected before a final text is
agreed and it becomes law around 2015.
The broad aim of the law is to catch up with big advances in
fast trading technology and apply lessons from the financial
crisis, such as the need for more transparency.
The lawmakers watered down the draft law's "open access"
articles intended to increase competition in processing
derivatives trades, and ditched a provision making it easier for
rivals to buy licences for popular traded benchmarks such as
Deutsche Boerse's Stoxx.
Derivatives based on the Stoxx indexes can be traded only on
the German exchange. NYSE Euronext is planning to open
its own clearing house in 2013 for derivatives - which Deutsche
Boerse already has - and Mark MacGann, NYSE Euronext head of
government affairs, welcomed the rollback on open access.
"Central to these reforms are the goals of increased
financial stability, transparency, and regulation of all markets
and participants. Open access runs contrary to financial
stability," he said.
Britain will try to halt the dilution when EU finance
ministers debate the draft law in early October but it will need
to find several allies to make headway.
Sharon Bowles, the British Liberal Democrat chairwoman of
the economic affairs committee, said more competition in
clearing trades would have led to more choice and lower fees for
investors.
Wednesday's broad majority in parliament puts it in a strong
negotiating position when it sits down with member states.
Another element approved curbs on what some policymakers see
as speculation pushing up oil and food prices, by imposing
limits on positions that traders can hold in energy and food
commodity derivatives markets - a step the United States has
already taken.
Positions used as an insurance against adverse price moves
in the actual commodities will be treated more leniently.
Lawmakers also voted to increase transparency in bond and
commodity markets to levels seen in share trading so that
investors and regulators have a better idea of what's going on.
One way of doing this will be to force much of the $650
trillion in derivatives trading among banks onto electronic
platforms.
A new breed of organised trading facility (OTF) will be
created for off-exchange traded instruments.
The lawmakers approved restricting trading on an OTF mainly
to bonds and commodities so that shares traded between banks
would end up on an existing exchange or similar venue.
But exchange officials were dismayed that transparency rules
for trading inside a bank won't be as rigorous and fear this
"loophole" will be exploited to avoid using an OTF or an
exchange.
Lawmakers beefed up the draft law by stopping investment
advisers from pocketing commissions themselves and instead they
will now have to pass them on to the customer.
Germany is expected to challenge this as it has many small
firms which earn their living from commission, a form of
remuneration Britain will ban from 2013 to stamp out
mis-selling.
Lawmakers also agreed to give the European Securities and
Markets Authority powers to ban products temporarily before and
after they reach markets to protect consumers better.