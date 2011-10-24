* Report says EU subsidising milk unnecessarily

* EU Commission rejects claim, proposes keeping scheme

By Johanna Somers

BRUSSELS, Oct 24 The European Union is wasting millions of euros each year on a school milk scheme that gives subsidies to countries that don't need the assistance, the bloc's financial auditors said in a report published on Monday.

The Luxembourg-based European Court of Auditors (ECA) said the EU's school milk scheme, which subsidises the sale of milk to pupils and cost 74 million euros ($103 million) in 2009, was "largely ineffective and has very little impact".

"Right now most of the money goes to those countries that already drink milk," ECA auditor Eric Braucourt said in the report.

The report said in most cases, the milk would have been included in school meals anyway or bought by pupils without the help of EU subsidies.

Sweden and Finland have the highest per capita consumption of milk products in the EU and were also the top per capita beneficiaries of EU school milk aid in 2009, the authors said.

By contrast, the 10 EU countries with the lowest per capita consumption of milk only received 20 percent of the total subsidies. Those were Slovenia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Portugal, Spain, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Romania and Britain, from lowest to highest.

The ECA called for improvements to the scheme by targeting EU subsidies on underprivileged populations and countries where milk consumption is currently low.

European Commission agriculture spokesman Roger Waite rejected some of the report's criticisms and said improvements to the school milk scheme had been made in recent years.

On Oct. 12, the Commission proposed maintaining the scheme until 2020 as part of plans to reform the bloc's common agricultural policy from 2014.

The EU's school milk scheme was first introduced in 1977, in part as an outlet for the huge surplus stocks produced by the bloc's heavily subsidised dairy sector.

A highly critical external assessment of the scheme in 1999 prompted the Commission to considered scrapping it before proposing to halve its EU funding. The plans, however, were watered down following opposition from EU governments. ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Editing by Charlie Dunmore)