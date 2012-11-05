* EU to add 120 MHz of spectrum to 4G portfolio
* New spectrum to boost space for 4G services
* Industry sees rapid growth ahead in service use
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Nov 5 The European Commission is to
release a swathe of radio spectrum to give mobile and internet
companies more space for rolling out faster fourth-generation
(4G) wireless services.
Monday's announcement means an extra 120 MHz of spectrum
will be available for 4G from 2014 at the latest to try to
accommodate a sharp rise in the use of such services on mobile
devices.
The radio spectrum, used by all wireless technologies for
sending and receiving information, is becoming increasingly
crowded as mobile demand adds to TV and radio broadcasting in
using a resource also needed by emergency services and military
telecommunications.
Industry estimates put growth in global mobile data traffic
at 26 percent annually by 2015. According to networking firm
Cisco Systems, mobile data traffic volumes in the European Union
are expected to increase by more than 90 percent each year for
the next 5 years.
Superfast 4G mobile communications allow the use of
data-heavy services such as video conferencing.
"This extra spectrum for 4G in Europe means we can better
meet the changing and growing demand for broadband," said Neelie
Kroes, European Union Commissioner for digital policy.
Freeing up additional spectrum would also help the EU
address competition from countries such as the United States and
Japan, where wireless services are among the world's fastest.
"The EU will enjoy up to twice the amount of spectrum for
high speed wireless broadband as in the United States," the
Commission said in a statement.
Companies that own parts of the radio wave spectrum bought
after liberalisation in the 1990s consider the resource among
their most valuable assets and many are reluctant to share.
But in September the Commission pushed telecoms firms to
share the radio frequencies they use for mobile and broadband
services as space runs out.