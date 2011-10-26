BRUSSELS Oct 26 The European Union and Moldova
signed a comprehensive air services agreement on Wednesday on
integrating the eastern European ex-Soviet country into the EU's
common aviation market.
The decision aims to bring Moldova's aviation legislation
into line with the EU's in the areas of safety, security,
environment, consumer protection, air traffic management,
economic regulation and competition issues, the European
Commission said in a statement.
Similar agreements already exist with several other
countries, including the western Balkan states, Georgia, Morocco
and Jordan. Negotiations are currently ongoing with Israel,
Lebanon and Ukraine.
