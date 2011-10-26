BRUSSELS Oct 26 The European Union and Moldova signed a comprehensive air services agreement on Wednesday on integrating the eastern European ex-Soviet country into the EU's common aviation market.

The decision aims to bring Moldova's aviation legislation into line with the EU's in the areas of safety, security, environment, consumer protection, air traffic management, economic regulation and competition issues, the European Commission said in a statement.

Similar agreements already exist with several other countries, including the western Balkan states, Georgia, Morocco and Jordan. Negotiations are currently ongoing with Israel, Lebanon and Ukraine. (Reporting by Christopher Le Coq; editing by Rex Merrifield)