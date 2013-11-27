BRUSSELS Nov 27 European Union regulators approved on Tuesday a restructuring plan proposed by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) to offset a multi-billion-euro state bailout, saying this would ensure the Italian bank's return to viability.

The European Commission said part of the overhaul for the lossmaking Italian bank includes a capital increase of at least 2.5 billion euros ($3.39 billion) and capping management's pay.

"The restructuring plan of MPS will allow the bank to return to viability by addressing the problems that led to its difficulties," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

"Our decision should ensure that the State capital will be repaid to the benefit of the Italian taxpayers," he said.

($1 = 0.7374 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)