BRUSSELS Oct 11 The euro zone's rescue fund,
the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), should be rapidly given
the possibility to recapitalise banks directly as soon as a new
system of bank supervision is in place, Italy's Prime Minister
said on Thursday.
"Once the single supervisory mechanism is established the
ESM should be rapidly given the possibility to recapitalise
banks directly," Mario Monti said in a speech at a dinner hosted
by the think tank, Friends of Europe.
"This is important to separate existing and future banking
and sovereign liabilities," he said.
The European Commission has proposed that the European
Central Bank take charge of supervising banks in the euro zone,
a move that is expected to open the possibility for the ESM to
assist troubled banks directly rather than via their countries'
governments.