BRUSSELS May 31 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti said on Thursday his country was threatened by "huge
possibilities" of contagion stemming from the euro zone debt
crisis and warned markets that pressure from rising sovereign
bond yields could complicate reforms.
"It is obviously a difficult place to be in, when you have a
country displaying massive and concentrated efforts of
consolidation and structural reforms, which are obviously
politically and socially costly, and sees its position
threatened by huge possibilities of contagion," Monti said.
"Contagion is there because of the overall weakness of the
system rather than for the specific weakness of my country,"
Monti told a conference in Brussels via video link from Italy.
He also warned of a popular backlash if investors demanded
deeper fiscal cuts and budget discipline beyond what was already
been undertaken.
"I know there is a running argument that unless investors
put pressure through higher interest rates on governments,
governments will not find the determination to do consolidation
and structural reforms. Well, it may also be the opposite."
"We have to be mindful of the sustainability of fiscal
discipline and the reform process... It is obvious that there is
going to be, sooner or later, a backlash against fiscal and
structural discipline," Monti said.
