(Adds French minister; Ashton from briefing)
* EU ministers hail "remarkable" programme of reform
* Further reform could bring further easing in April
(Adds details)
By David Brunnstrom and Sebastian Moffett
BRUSSELS, Jan 23 The European Union will
suspend travel bans on the president of Myanmar and other senior
officials, following reforms that have included the release of
hundreds of political prisoners.
And EU foreign ministers held out the prospect of
a further easing of sanctions in April if a "remarkable
programme of political reform" and a commitment to economic and
social development continued.
In the steps agreed on Monday, the EU said it would suspend
visa bans on Myanmar's president, Thein Sein, the country's
vice-presidents, cabinet members and parliamentary speakers.
French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said he saw real
willingness by the government to liberalise and democratise and
was now watching whether Myanmar freed political prisoners,
allowed strikes, and held transparent elections on April 1.
"If this process of democratisation goes further, we shall
go further in lifting sanctions," he told a news conference.
EU sanctions were imposed after bloody military crackdowns
on a pro-democracy movement led by Nobel Prize-winning dissident
Aung San Suu Kyi.
They target nearly a thousand firms and institutions with
asset freezes and visa bans have affected almost 500 people. The
sanctions also include an arms embargo, a prohibition on
technical assistance related to the military and investment bans
in the mining, timber and precious metals sectors.
The EU will promote reform through aid, training
and greater dialogue with the government, it said. Ministers
also called for "progressive engagement" by the World Bank and
International Monetary Fund.
Myanmar's strategic location at a crossroads in Asia and its
resources have increasingly made the country of interest to both
Western nations and its neighbours, particularly China.
Its ports on the Indian Ocean make it an important ally for
Beijing and last year, China's state energy group CNPC started
building a crude oil port there, part of a pipeline project
aimed at cutting out the long detour oil cargoes take through
the congested and strategically vulnerable Malacca Strait.
"QUITE EXTRAORDINARY CHANGES"
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said "quite
extraordinary changes" had taken place in Myanmar in the last
weeks and months and British Foreign Secretary William Hague
said it was important to recognise the progress made.
Ashton said she would visit Myanmar in April after
elections, coordinating the visit with Aung San Suu Kyi, with
the aim of offering "full support in what we hope will be a very
successful transition".
Suu Kyi, a former political prisoner freed in 2010, has
reversed her stance on boycotting the army-dominated political
system following the reforms and will stand in the April polls.
The reforms in Myanmar have followed a 2010 election that
saw a new government take over from a military junta last March.
They have included loosening media restrictions and other
repressive laws, peace talks with ethnic insurgents and the
freeing of hundreds of political prisoners.
Ashton sent her top foreign policy adviser to Myanmar last
year, and the EU, in a move to encourage reform, slightly eased
sanctions last April by suspending travel bans and asset freezes
on 24 civilian government officials.
Earlier this month, the European Union said it would open a
representative office in Myanmar to manage aid programmes and
promote political dialogue.
The United States has decided to upgrade diplomatic ties
with Myanmar as a result of its reforms and is considering
lifting its sanctions if April's elections are fair and open.
(Editing by Justyna Pawlak and Ben Harding)