By Charlie Dunmore

BRUSSELS, Sep 27 The European Commission said on Tuesday it had carried out raids in several EU member states in central and eastern Europe to investigate firms involved in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas.

The Commission was concerned that the firms "may have engaged in anti-competitive practices in breach of EU antitrust rules or that they are in possession of information relating to such practices", it said in a statement.

It did not identify the companies or countries involved, but Germany's RWE said the Commission was examining the possibility of anti-competitive clauses in its supply contracts with Russian gas giant Gazprom .

"Officials from the European Commission today carried out investigations regarding the allegation of anti-competitive clauses in Gazprom gas supply contracts at the RWE AG group, the RWE Supply & Trading unit and at RWE Transgas," an RWE spokesman said.

The RWE group and its Supply & Trading unit are based in Essen. Transgas is based in Prague.

A spokesman for Gazprom Germania -- the company's German subsidiary -- told Reuters that EU investigators had raided its Berlin headquarters on Tuesday.

Germany's EON Ruhrgas (EONGn.DE), Polish gas monopoly PGNiG and Austria's OMV also confirmed Commission raids at their premises.

"I can only confirm that the European Commission's representatives paid us a visit today," PGNiG Chief Financial Officer Slawomir Hinc told Reuters.

The Commission said the investigation focused on the supply of natural gas in central and eastern Europe, and that it had carried out the raids together with national authorities.

"The investigation focuses on the upstream supply level, where, unilaterally or through agreements, competition may be hampered or delayed," it said.

"The Commission suspects exclusionary behaviour, such as market partitioning, obstacles to network access, barriers to supply diversification, as well as possible exploitative behaviour, such as excessive pricing."

The Commission said it was also looking into suspicions of anti-competitive behaviour that could have harmed natural gas suppliers themselves.

Gazprom is the main or sole gas supplier for many central and eastern European countries, including Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Russian gas supplies to Europe were disrupted in 2009 during a dispute over gas transit fees with Ukraine.

This month, the Commission published proposals that would increase its oversight of bilateral energy deals between EU states and countries outside the bloc.

Analysts interpreted the plan as an attempt by Brussels to prevent cosy deals between big EU gas consumers such as Germany and Italy, and supplier Russia. (Additional reporting by Luke Baker in Brussels, Tom Kaeckenhoff in Dusseldorf, Vera Eckert in Frankfurt, Gabriela Baczynska in Warsaw, Roman Gazdik in Prague and Sylvia Westall in Vienna; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Helen Massy-Beresford)