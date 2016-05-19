* EU executive to present overhaul of broadcasting rules on
May 25
* On-demand services to include at least 20 pct European
works
* Streaming services could have to put money in European
content
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, May 19 Online video streaming services
such as Netflix and Amazon Prime will be
required to devote at least a fifth of their catalogues to
European content under proposals set to be announced next week.
The European Commission is planning an overhaul of the
European Union's broadcasting rules to bring in EU-wide minimum
quotas in a bid to boost the circulation and funding of European
films and television shows.
On-demand services will have to ensure they have at least a
20 percent share of European works in their catalogue and ensure
their "prominence", according to a draft of the proposed
Audiovisual Media Services Directive seen by Reuters.
European films already account for 27 percent of films shown
on streaming services, according to a study undertaken for the
Commission, and account for 21 percent of films on Netflix.
EU member states will also have the option of requiring
streaming services not based in that country but targeting their
audience to contribute financially to the production of European
works, such as by directly investing in them or by paying into
national funds.
Under the current rules member states can only make
on-demand services based in their jurisdiction pay into European
content.
The Commission wants to avoid forum-shopping whereby
companies set up in countries with light financial obligations,
such as Luxembourg and the Netherlands.
According to the Commission, TV broadcasters invest around
20 percent of their revenue in European content, whereas the
share drops to 1 percent for on-demand providers.
"It is clear that the current film financing system is being
challenged by quick changes in production, distribution and
consumption, triggered by digital technologies," Guenther
Oettinger, the EU's digital Commissioner, said in Cannes.
Current broadcasting rules require on-demand services to
promote the production of and access to European works, without
specifying quotas. However, in response to this, over half of
the EU's 28 members have introduced national quotas. Traditional
broadcasters have to reserve over half of their transmission
time to European works.
In France, for example, on-demand services such as Netflix
are already forced to reserve 60 percent of their catalogue for
European content.
The new proposal will also make video-sharing platforms such
as YouTube impose stricter age barriers for minors to protect
them from harmful content.
The Commission is set to announce the proposal on May 25
together with a law banning so-called geoblocking, the practice
whereby websites treat customers differently depending on their
country of residence, either by re-routing them to their home
version or banning their access altogether.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by David Evans)