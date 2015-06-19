BRUSSELS, June 19 A planned expansion of the Nord Stream pipeline that delivers Russian gas straight to Germany must comply with EU laws, the European Commission said on Friday in its first response to news of the project.

In a statement, the Commission said it took note of Thursday's announcement from Gazprom, E.ON, Royal Dutch Shell and OMV that they were building two further sections of the Nord Stream link.

"The European Commission recalls that new pipelines must be built in full compliance with EU legislation and will be vigilant about the rigorous application of EU law notably in the field of energy, internal market and competition," the statement said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Foo Yun Chee)