BRUSSELS, June 19 A planned expansion of the
Nord Stream pipeline that delivers Russian gas straight to
Germany must comply with EU laws, the European Commission said
on Friday in its first response to news of the project.
In a statement, the Commission said it took note of
Thursday's announcement from Gazprom, E.ON,
Royal Dutch Shell and OMV that they were
building two further sections of the Nord Stream link.
"The European Commission recalls that new pipelines must be
built in full compliance with EU legislation and will be
vigilant about the rigorous application of EU law notably in the
field of energy, internal market and competition," the statement
said.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Foo Yun Chee)