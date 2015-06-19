* European Commission says seeking to diversify supplies
BRUSSELS, June 19 A planned expansion of the
Nord Stream pipeline that delivers Russian gas to Germany must
comply with EU laws, the European Commission said on Friday,
adding it was working to maintain Ukraine's role as an important
transit country.
Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday that Royal Dutch
Shell and its long-time gas buyers in Europe -
Germany's E.ON and Austria's OMV - had
agreed to build two new Nord Stream gas pipelines under the
Baltic Sea to Germany.
The announcement runs counter to Commission efforts to work
with suppliers other than Russia, and to create a robust energy
union based on closer collaboration between the 28 member states
and sharing of available supplies.
Russia provides around a third of the EU's energy.
In its first public response to Thursday's news, the
Commission said it would be vigilant about enforcing EU law that
prevents any one supplier dominating the market and would keep
working with Ukraine as "a major reliable transit country".
"The European Commission recalls that new pipelines must be
built in full compliance with EU legislation and will be
vigilant about the rigorous application of EU law notably in the
field of energy, internal market and competition," a statement
said.
The statement reiterated the Commission's commitment to
seeking diverse gas suppliers, including more use of liquefied
natural gas (LNG).
Although European domestic gas production is expected to
fall, so far only around 57 percent of Russian capacity to the
EU is used, the EU executive said.
While the European Union has been seeking to curb its
dependence on Russian energy, Russia has been working to
diversify its supply routes.
The 55 billion cubic metre per year expansion of Nord Stream
is in addition to Gazprom's planned Turkish Stream project to
deliver 47 bcm to Europe via Turkey.
Moscow has said the ultimate aim is to cease relying on
Ukraine, which the Commission said was the route for roughly
half of the Russian gas shipped to the EU.
