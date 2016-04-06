* Nord Stream-2 consortium says 'purely commercial'
* Says would increase liquidity, competition
* Ukraine says would destroy EU solidarity, hike tariffs for
some
* European Commission says examining the project closely
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, April 6 The Nord Stream-2 project to
double the amount of gas shipped directly to Germany from Russia
is a Trojan Horse that will lead to tariff hikes and
geopolitical blackmail, the CEO of Ukraine's state oil firm
Naftogaz said on Wednesday.
Since its conception last year, Nord Stream-2 has triggered
vehement reactions. Many EU governments complain it increases
dependency on Russia's Gazprom, which already supplies
around one third of EU gas.
The Nord Stream-2 consortium, which includes Gazprom, E.ON
, Wintershall, Shell, OMV and Engie
, says the project is purely commercial.
Ukraine, whose relationship with Russia has been soured by
Russia's annexation of its Crimea region in 2014, disagrees.
"Some things that look purely commercial, if you look
closely, are very much like Trojan Horses. They will create
significant issues for the future," Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev
told an audience in the European Parliament.
Those present included Maros Sefcovic, the European
Commission's energy vice president, representatives of Nord
Stream and parliamentarians.
Kobolev said Nord Stream-2 would lead to price increases for
eastern, central and southern European countries, which would
have to pay gas hub prices plus transport costs, while Germany,
the entry point for Nord Stream-2, would get cheap gas,
destroying any EU solidarity.
Russia could offer discounts to those facing high prices,
but in exchange for other things, which would be "geopolitical
blackmail," he said.
Sefcovic said the project did not yet conform with EU law
and security of supply criteria.
"As regards security of supply, Nord Stream-2 could lead to
decreasing gas transportation corridors," he said.
The routes under threat would include transit through
Ukraine, which is the route for around half of the Russian gas
the EU receives and is economically reliant on transit fees.
The Yamal pipeline that supplies Russian gas through Belarus
and Poland to Germany is also vulnerable, Sefcovic said.
Germany sought in January to reassure Poland the Yamal route
was safe.
Its former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder advocated the first
direct link to Germany from Russia Nord Stream-1 and chairs the
Nord Stream shareholders' committee.
On Tuesday, Schroeder met European Energy and Environment
Minister Miguel Arias Canete, who also highlighted concerns
about the future of Ukrainian transit and security of supply,
the Commission said following the meeting.
Ulrich Lissek, communications director of the Nord Stream-2
consortium, said on Wednesday the gas link could reduce prices,
by adding to market liquidity.
Its maximum capacity would be 55 billion cubic metres per
year, which would leave room for other sources, such as
liquefied natural gas, he said.
(Editing by David Evans)