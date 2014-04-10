* Commission seeking to phase-out energy subsidies
* New energy guidelines on funding exclude nuclear
* Nuclear industry says atomic power secure and sustainable
BRUSSELS, April 10 FORATOM, which represents
Europe's nuclear industry, said new atomic power generation will
need financial support as long as carbon prices are low and hit
back at EU regulators' criticism of funding for a plant to be
built by EDF.
The European Commission, the EU regulator, has launched an
in-depth investigation into Britain's plan to provide public
funding for a 19 billion euro ($26.37 billion) nuclear plant to
be built at Hinkley Point in Britain.
A 68-page letter to the British government from EU
regulators, made public earlier this year, was strongly critical
of the British funding, saying it effectively insulated EDF and
its investment partners from the market.
The Commission also questioned the nuclear project's
environmental credentials, saying although nuclear generation is
carbon-free, its impact on the environment can be substantial.
"FORATOM regrets that the European Commission did not limit
its comments solely to the state aid and competition aspects of
the Hinkley Point deal, but expressed misgivings about the use
of nuclear power per se," it said in a statement issued on
Thursday.
It said nuclear energy, which requires very high upfront
capital costs, would not be competitive until the European
Union's Emissions Trading System (ETS) rose "significantly",
although it did not specify a level.
The price of carbon allowances on the ETS is just above five
euros a tonne, providing no incentive for
emissions-free energy, while making carbon-intensive coal cheap.
"The market must therefore provide, in the interim, the
necessary support mechanisms to incentivise nuclear investments
at an acceptable level of risk for investors," FORATOM said.
It says nuclear power provides 60 percent of the EU's
low-carbon electricity and argues it is essential if the
28-member bloc is to meet its climate goals and guarantee energy
security - an issue that has shot to the top of the EU agenda
because of uncertainty of the supply of Russian gas via Ukraine.
After a political outcry about the impact on household and
industry energy bills of subsidising renewable power, the
Commission is seeking to phase out all energy subsidies.
It issued new funding guidelines on Wednesday, which replace
renewable subsidies with a market-based system of open tenders.
The new rules omitted nuclear energy, meaning any plans to
fund new nuclear generation will be assessed by the Commission
on an individual basis.
($1 = 0.7204 Euros)
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels and Geert de Clercq in
Paris, editing by David Evans)