BERLIN, March 4 A German energy cooperative will
take legal action against the European Commission for approving
state aid for a 16 billion pound ($25 billion) nuclear power
plant in Britain, it said on Wednesday, arguing it threatens to
distort competition.
The project, to be built by French utility EDF at
Hinkley Point in southwest England, is crucial for Britain's
plan to replace a fifth of its ageing nuclear power and coal
plants in the coming decade while reducing carbon emissions.
The plan to pay a guaranteed price for power produced at the
plant faces opposition from some other countries and some EU
policymakers, as well as some other energy suppliers.
"Highly subsided nuclear power from this plant will
noticeably distort European competitiveness," said Soenke
Tangermann, managing director of Greenpeace Energy, which
describes itself as Germany's largest national independent
energy cooperative.
Tangermann said it would affect prices at the power exchange
in Germany and could also set a precedent. "This effect will
have economic disadvantages for committed green power providers
like us," he said in a statement.
He added the group would file a plea for annulment at the
European Court of Justice in Luxembourg as soon the Commission's
approval was published.
Non-nuclear Austria said in January it would take the
European Commission to court within two months of it publishing
its decision to approve Britain's plans for Hinkley Point.
Germany, Europe's biggest power market, is in the midst of
an ambitious switch to green energy as it phases out atomic
energy. Greenpeace Energy says it supplies more than 111,000
customers with clean electricity.
($1 = 0.6515 pounds)
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by David Holmes)