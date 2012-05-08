* Nuclear regulators group does expect findings to change

* Oettinger wants more site visits, final report delayed

By Barbara Lewis

BRUSSELS, May 8 Nuclear regulators across Europe need to be independent in the same way central banks have to be beyond influence and a draft EU law expected late this year should address that, Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Tuesday.

Oettinger said he would not "name and shame" which European Union states were less independent than others, but said there was a need "to put independence into the system".

"We have a lot of different member states. In some, they are completely independent. They receive no instruction, but in other member states, I think it could be improved," he told a news conference.

"I want the best possible level of independence. That's what we're going to propose at an EU level. It's a bit like the independence of national banks. We had legislation and now we have the highest possible level of independence."

Oettinger was speaking after a public meeting on stress tests, which were carried out across Europe following the nuclear disaster in Japan last year.

The aim, through a series of inspections, including "peer reviews" by inspectors from other member states, was to ensure all nuclear plants can withstand natural and man-made disasters.

One lesson of the Fukushima tragedy was that two natural disasters could hit at once and knock out the electrical supply system of a plant completely, causing a failure for a plant to cool down.

Last month the commissioner announced European states would get extra time to carry out further inspections, meaning a Commission report would be delivered in the autumn, rather than around the middle of the year as previously expected.

The commissioner did not specify how many more inspections were needed, but said then only 38 nuclear rectors out of the EU total of 147 had been visited and it was important to have "a complete overview", taking into account all types of reactor.

VOLUNTARY

EU treaties mean that the energy mix is the responsibility of national governments, so the European Commission cannot dictate that they should not use nuclear power and the tests were voluntary.

All 14 member states that operate nuclear plants took part, however. In addition, EU member Lithuania, which is decommissioning its nuclear units, joined in, as did non-EU countries Switzerland and Ukraine.

After the stress test process is complete, the Commission is expected to propose revisions to its nuclear safety law around the end of the year.

The European Nuclear Safety Regulators Group (ENSREG) adopted a report in April on the results of the stress tests, concluding all countries had taken "significant steps" to improve safety.

It was endorsed by EU states, with the exception of Austria, which is a vocal opponent of nuclear power. It banned atomic plants in 1974.

Non-governmental campaign groups have also questioned the effectiveness of the stress test process.

Andrej Stritar, chairman of ENSREG, said the body was drawing up an action plan. More inspections would prove the process was transparent, he said, but did not expect new insights.

"I don't expect the final report will be changed," he said on Tuesday. (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)