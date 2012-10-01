BRUSSELS Oct 1 A European Union-wide safety
review of nuclear reactors is expected to be finalised later
this week, and will include recommendations on additional safety
measures required at some power plants.
The safety "stress tests" were ordered following last year's
Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan, and are designed to assess
whether the EU's 147 reactors could withstand similar natural or
man-made disasters.
"Indeed we are finalising our recommendations," EU energy
spokeswoman Marlene Holzner told a regular news briefing on
Monday.
"The recommendations we will give will not be very, very
detailed. They will look at the very important safety features
that must be in place to make sure that our nuclear power plants
are safe," she said.
The EU's 27 European Commissioners will meet to try to
finalise the safety report on Oct. 3, and their recommendations
will be formally presented to EU leaders at a summit in Brussels
later this month.
The European Commission does not have the power to force
member states to apply its recommendations, but depending on the
results of the process the EU's executive has said it could
propose binding new regulations on nuclear safety by the end of
the year.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore)