* Member states, industry divided over how many goals
* Partnership founded to link gas, renewables
* Oettinger optimistic CCS will be viable
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Oct 31 The European Union needs new
binding goals on renewable energy and on cutting carbon
emissions to succeed green policy targets that expire in 2020,
the EU's energy chief said, omitting any mention of replacing
the current energy savings target.
His comments added to a debate about whether the three
existing green goals should be followed by another three, with
some EU nations and industry opposing what they see as too much
regulation.
"I believe we need a binding target for renewable energy,"
Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Wednesday, adding
that national subsidy schemes were not enough to drive green
energy. Oettinger also cited the need for a carbon-cutting goal,
but he did not mention energy savings.
He was addressing the launch of a partnership to unite firms
supporting the continued use of gas as a flexible, transition
fuel to complement renewable energy, which is intermittent.
The founding members of the partnership are Alpine Energy, a
subsidiary of Spanish builder FCC, Dong Energy
, First Solar, GE Energy Germany and
Royal Dutch Shell.
Like the EU member states, they are divided over how many
targets the bloc needs after 2020.
Denmark's Dong Energy backs a more ambitious version of the
existing three 2020 targets - a 20 percent cut in carbon, a 20
percent share of renewables in the energy mix and a 20 percent
improvement in energy savings.
Jan Ingwersen, Dong vice president, energy markets, called
on the EU to fill what he termed as the post-2020 "policy gap"
and urged that incentives for gas be included in tandem with
renewables.
Dong supports reform of the EU's carbon market, in which the
cost of emissions permits has fallen so low that burning coal
has become cheaper than gas, which is only around half as
carbon-intensive as coal.
"Renewables and gas are a strong match in Europe's quest for
a low-carbon and cost-efficient energy supply," Ingwersen said.
"Right now, there's no business case for gas, and new coal
production capacity is coming onstream in greater and faster
volumes throughout Europe."
Shell cautioned against too much regulation.
"Less is more if you're talking about climate policies. The
Christmas tree is too full," said Dick Benschop, president
director at Shell Netherlands.
GROWING DEBATE
Oettinger has said the bloc needs to establish the rules for
2030 before the end of the current Commission's mandate in 2014.
Debate is expected to intensify over the coming weeks,
closely linked to the arguments about how to support the EU's
Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) for carbon allowances.
On Wednesday, EU carbon allowances were trading at around 8
euros per tonne. That compares with a record low of
5.99 euros in April and levels above 17 euros a tonne early in
2011.
Oettinger reiterated his view that the carbon market needed
long-term reforms to make it able to respond to economic shifts,
such as the recession which has led to a huge surplus of
permits.
"The big problem with the ETS is that nobody knows what will
be happening in our economy in 2030. Do we have stagnation or
recession?" he asked. "The ETS machine is market-based, but it's
not flexible. It should be more flexible to market developments,
to our economy."
The European Commission will present in November its vision
for short-term and long-term carbon market reforms.
A short-term fix, known as backloading, would temporarily
remove some of the surplus. Longer-term solutions, about which
Oettinger has been more enthusiastic in public, include steps
such as permanently removing allowances.
Both elements would need the approval of member states, but
backloading could be agreed quickly under fast-track EU process.
A stronger ETS is also necessary to justify investment in
carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, which many argue is
essential if gas is to retain a role beyond the short term.
"The problem is our ETS mechanism. There's no clear price
signal at the moment, and companies and member states are in
difficult times. But I'm optimistic," Oettinger said of the
prospects for CCS, adding the technology for bigger projects
could be achieved in the "next five to eight years".
Environmental groups have argued continued investment in gas
is a mistake that will hobble the shift to renewable fuel and
that CCS technology is not the answer.
"It's (CCS) always a few years in the future," Brook Riley,
energy campaigner for Friends of the Earth Europe, said.