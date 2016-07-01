* GRAPHIC: European oil consumption reut.rs/295kyRc
* Europe "best place" for a slowdown that doesn't hit
energy-Citi
* Oil refining hubs shift outside Europe
By Libby George and Ron Bousso
LONDON, July 1 The European Union's crisis holds
political and economic leaders transfixed, but for the oil
market it merely underlines the region's established role as
only a secondary engine to global energy demand.
Britain's vote to leave the European Union and strikes that
crippled France's energy industry in May, elicited barely a
lasting ripple on global energy markets.
"In terms of oil, it's the best place to have an economic
slowdown without having a big impact on demand growth," said
Chris Main, oil strategist with Citi Group. "European industry
just doesn't contribute much to global demand growth."
In oil demand growth, and in refining, the spotlight has for
long shifted to developing markets in Asia, the Middle East and
even the United States, where drivers hitting the road in record
numbers are fuelling a resurgence in demand growth. Oil traders
are accustomed to seeing the EU as a market with barely any
potential to use more motor fuel.
"GDP in the UK and Europe is not energy intensive, and
indeed oil demand has been in decline (more or less) since
2007," Jefferies analysts wrote in a note.
Jefferies estimates that the impact on oil demand from
changes to GDP in emerging markets is some five times what it is
in Europe - "a far greater risk factor."
The International Monetary Fund warned that Britain's vote
could set back its growth by 1.4 to 5.6 percent by 2019, and
said it could also lower the growth forecast for Germany, the
bloc's largest economy.
Typically during economic crises, fears over a drop in
consumption stoke oil price declines. But Europe's withered oil
demand growth due to energy efficiency and a shift away from
heavy industry has cut its importance to the world's demand
growth.
Because most European economies are no longer industrially
focused, even the slip into recession that some economists
warned could hit Britain has failed to create significant oil
demand loss fear on the global level.
According to the International Energy Agency, demand growth
in Europe accounted for 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the
first quarter of the year, dwarfed by the 956,000 bpd growth in
Asia's developing countries.
Risk consultancy Eurasia Group said that Europe's 13.7
million bpd of total demand is only about 14 percent of the
global total. It added that every 1 percent change in GDP would
knock roughly 70,000 bpd off oil demand growth, a small figure
compared with the group's demand growth forecast of 1.5 million
bpd in 2016 and 1.1 million bpd in 2017.
RESTOCK FIZZLES
Amid fading demand, pressure on refiner profits forced the
closure of more than 2 million bpd in European refining capacity
over the last decade.
This has limited the continent's importance in producing the
diesel, gasoline and jet fuel that flow through global markets.
In France, strikes in May closed nearly half its refineries,
as well as its main ports, forcing it to tap strategic crude and
fuel stocks to keep running. The shock boosted diesel profits,
and led to hopes that a rush to restock would further support
refining. When similar strikes hit the country six years ago,
global oil prices spiked as it scrambled to restock.
Instead, French refiner demand has been subdued as they
slowly unloaded the roughly 19 million barrels of crude that was
stranded on tankers during the strikes, and strategic stock
agencies also gave companies three months to return what they
took during the industrial action.
The impact on diesel was blunted as well by the fact that
refinery hubs have shifted out of Europe since the last strikes.
Two French refineries have closed since 2012, while the
Middle East has developed into a refining mega centre with
massive, diesel-heavy units helping to pump a growing excess in
European storage tanks.
This has kept prices across crude and refined oil products
from spiking, as it did following the last widespread French
strikes in 2012.
"The Middle East was not supplying as much distillates as
they are now, and Russia is exporting more distillates," said
KBC principal consultant Ehsan Ul-Haq of the changed market.
"A few years agothe impact was much bigger," Ul-Haq said of
the strikes, adding that now, "producers have more than enough
diesel."
(Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London and Bate Felix
in Paris, editing by William Hardy)