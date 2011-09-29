* Commission to approve private storage aid for EU producers
BRUSSELS, Sept 29 The European Union's executive
said on Thursday it intends to offer financial aid in the coming
weeks to EU olive oil producers hit by falling prices.
The European Commission said it would approve EU funds to
help cover the cost of privately storing virgin olive oil for
six months, by which time the 2011/12 harvest would be complete.
"By providing a six-month storage period, I believe that we
will not adversely affect the market at the start of the new
season," EU agriculture commissioner Dacian Ciolos said in a
statement.
The hope is that the storage period will allow sufficient
time for prices to recover before the oil is released back onto
the EU market.
Spanish farmers demanded such a move by EU authorities
earlier this year, saying olive oil prices had fallen below
their production costs.
The Commission said it had acted after prices in Spain --
the bloc's top olive oil producer -- fell in recent weeks below
the triggering level for EU private storage of 1.77 euros per
kg.
The storage aid will be allocated on the basis of tenders,
and will cover up to 100,000 tonnes of virgin olive oil.
Tenders can be lodged in all EU olive-oil producing
countries, which also include Italy, Greece, Portugal and
France.
Olive oil has been an essential part of the Mediterranean
diet for thousands of years, and olive trees cover many
hillsides in the south of these countries that are often
unsuitable for growing other crops.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; Editing by Anthony Barker)