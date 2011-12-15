(Adds more British comment, phone call with Van Rompuy)
BRUSSELS Dec 15 Despite blocking an EU
treaty change to enshrine euro zone fiscal controls, Britain has
been invited to participate in talks on a pact with the other 26
members of the European Union, the British government said on
Thursday.
At a summit in Brussels last week, British Prime Minister
David Cameron decided against joining the other countries in
backing changes to the EU's fundamental law, leaving them to
pursue an intergovernmental agreement instead.
But diplomats are anxious to keep British goodwill because
the new fiscal agreement may need to make use of institutions
created for the entire 27-country bloc such as the European
Commission, for example in monitoring the euro zone.
"The Council has now proposed an ad hoc grouping of
representatives from member states and the EU institutions to
take forward this work and we will participate in those
discussions," said a British government spokesman.
"This means that we will be at the table when the use of the
EU institutions is discussed, giving us the opportunity to raise
any concerns and to support the role of the institutions in
safeguarding the single market."
However, it was unclear what status Britain, which said it
had not received adequate safeguards for its financial services
industry at the Brussels summit, would enjoy in the talks.
One senior EU diplomat cautioned that no decision had been
made in this regard. "Britain is asking for an observer status,"
he said. "But there is no agreement. There is no decision on it
at the moment."
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told his parliament: "My
goal is to keep Britain involved. They are participating as an
observer, that is what we are working on now. They will be an
observer when drawing up the agreements between the 26 (EU
countries), the 17-plus (countries)."
But a British government spokesman, asked about observer
status, said: "We wouldn't put it like that.
"This is not some new organisation - it's an ad hoc grouping
of officials that will meet to prepare an international
agreement on fiscal stability amongst the eurozone and other
countries who choose to join."
Cameron has been speaking to other EU leaders in a bid to
avoid isolation, and on Thursday called European Council
President Herman Van Rompuy and Danish Prime Minister Helle
Thorning-Schmidt, who will take over the rotating EU presidency
in January, a spokesperson for Cameron said.
"The prime minister reiterated that he wants the new fiscal
agreement to succeed, and to find the right way forward that
ensures the EU institutions fulfil their role as guardian of the
EU Treaty on issues such as the single market," the spokesperson
said. "That's why we have today agreed to participate in
technical discussions to take forward this work."
Cameron said a push for competitiveness, jobs and growth was
an essential part of a comprehensive solution to the euro zone
crisis, alongside the fiscal agreement.
Although 26 countries were broadly in favour of the fiscal
agreement, with so many details yet to be finalised it is by no
means certain that all will eventually sign up to it.
