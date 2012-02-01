GENEVA Feb 1 The World Trade Organization
has approved a European Union waiver on duties for 75 products
from Pakistan, a scheme intended to boost textile exports to
help Pakistan recover from massive floods in 2010, a diplomat
who was present at a meeting of the WTO's council for trade in
goods said on Wednesday.
Other textile exporters, such as Brazil, India, Indonesia
and Bangladesh, had opposed the plan but dropped their
objections after the EU amended the scheme to use tariff rate
quotas on 20 products rather than full liberalisation.
The waiver will apply from Jan 1, 2012, until Dec 31, 2013,
but first needs to be rubber-stamped by the WTO's General
Council.
(Reporting by Tom Miles)