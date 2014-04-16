BRUSSELS, April 16 European Union regulators
opened on Wednesday an investigation into state aid granted to
Latvian Banks AS Parex banka and Citadele
banka, saying the measure may have violated EU state aid rules.
The European Commission, tasked with ensuring a level
playing field in the 28-country bloc, said Latvian authorities
may also have failed to carry out the banks' restructuring in
line with their pledge to the EU watchdog.
Parex banka was split into a good bank named Citadele banka
and a bad bank called Parex, which was later renamed Reverta, in
2010 under an overhaul plan agreed with the Commission in return
for approving its bailout.
"The Commission has concerns that the additional measures
were not limited to the minimum necessary," the EU competition
authority said in a statement.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)