* Lawmakers tired of commute between Brussels, Strasbourg
* Parliament's two seats seen as costly, bad for EU's image
By Robin Emmott and Tom Körkemeier
BRUSSELS, Nov 20 The European Parliament will
agree on Wednesday to scrap its second headquarters in
Strasbourg and end what lawmakers say is a
200-million-euro-a-year travelling circus between the French
city and Brussels.
But France, keen to keep a symbol of its status as a
founding member of the European Union, is likely to veto the
decision when it is taken before national leaders.
At a time of intensified demands for budget cuts and
economic hardship across Europe, EU leaders and many lawmakers
want to stop the vast cost of having two parliamentary bases and
use Brussels, the EU's main seat, as the sole headquarters.
EU law, however, says that the parliament, the only elected
body among the EU's institutions and one of increasing clout,
must have a four-day session once a month in Strasbourg.
That entails 766 members and their staff moving 430
kilometres (270 miles) from Belgium to the eastern French city,
which is actually closer to Munich than to Brussels.
Reams of parliamentary documents must also be shifted and a
large number of reporters and lobbyists also have to tag along.
The monthly move is estimated to cost between 156 million
and 204 million euros ($275 million) a year, but also has an
environmental impact that Green MEPs and many others find
unacceptable at a time of heightened climate awareness.
Roughly 2,400 parliament staff also work in Luxembourg.
Since the European Union's Lisbon treaty came into force in
2009 - giving the European Parliament new powers - a growing
number of MEPs have campaigned against the costly set-up, with
the most vocal opponent Britain's Edward McMillan-Scott.
"Over 75 percent of lawmakers want to end the costly and
inefficient monthly, four-day trek to Strasbourg from our home
in the political capital of the European Union," said
McMillan-Scott, a British Liberal Democrat.
VACANT
The glass and steel Strasbourg building stands almost vacant
for more than 300 days a year and accrues 12 million euros in
maintenance costs.
France, however, has defended its right to host the assembly
and all the business it brings.
In the latest of several rulings in France's favour, the
European Court of Justice last year annulled a European
Parliament decision to reduce the number of sessions in
Strasbourg, saying it is for EU governments to decide changes.
EU governments must all agree on granting a single seat to
the parliament, effectively giving France a veto on any campaign
seeking to put an end to the two-seat arrangement.
Lawmakers still hope to garner enough public support to
eventually pressure France to give in, building on a 2006
petition that was endorsed by more than 1 million EU citizens.
EU lawmakers argue the parliament has undergone a
transformation since it was created as an assembly in 1952,
moving from a consultative body without the power to propose
legislation to a house representing a 28-nation bloc of 500
million and co-legislating with governments.
"The travelling circus between difference workplaces leads
to unjustifiable costs and environmental damage that can no
longer be explained to the public," Germany's Social Democrats
(SPD) said in a statement.