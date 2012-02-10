PARIS Feb 10 European Union antitrust
chief Joaquin Almunia warned companies on Friday against using
their patents to stifle competition, saying he was prepared to
impose fines for breaches of EU rules.
Almunia's comments in a speech in Paris come as EU
competition regulators look into a legal tussle between Samsung
Electronics and Apple over intellectual
property rights in 10 countries.
The EU executive, which acts as competition authority for
the 27-member bloc, is also investigating U.S. conglomerate
Honeywell International Inc and chemicals company DuPont
and whether their patent agreements on a new global
refrigerant for car air conditioners may be anti-competitive.
"Owners of such standard essential patents are conferred a
power on the market that they cannot be allowed to misuse,"
Almunia told the Concurrences Journal conference.
"I am determined to use antitrust enforcement to prevent the
misuse of patent rights to the detriment of a vigorous and
accessible market. I have initiated investigations on this issue
in several sectors and we will see the results in due time," he
said.
The Commission can fine companies up to 10 percent of their
global turnover for infringements of EU rules.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield and Mark
Potter)