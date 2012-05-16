* Regulatory chief says wants investor power to cap pay
BRUSSELS May 16 Shareholders should have the
power to curb bosses' pay and set caps on executive bonuses, the
European Union's top regulatory official said on Wednesday,
adding to pressure on banks and companies over excessive
management pay deals.
The plan from Michel Barnier, the European Commissioner in
charge of regulation, could pave the way for a pan-EU law next
year that would give investors legal clout to take on Europe's
executive elite over pay.
"For all listed companies, I support transparency and
increased shareholder responsibility ... for example ...
mandatory shareholder vote on remuneration," Barnier said in a
statement.
There is mounting public anger at the widening gap between
earnings of bankers and business executives and ordinary workers
when many European economies are in recession and unemployment
is high.
International regulators have already acted to try to
restrain bonus payouts at banks, many of which were bailed out
by taxpayers after the financial crisis.
Shareholders in Britain and the United States have also got
more rebellious and voted down fat pay deals for bosses because
of poor performance.
In the UK, for example, Andrew Moss stepped down as chief
executive of Britain's second biggest insurer Aviva after
shareholders voted against his pay deal.
Barnier, who has also campaigned for bonus curbs, said
shareholders should be given the power to impose such limits.
"I would also like to see it made mandatory for shareholders
of listed companies to decide on two key ratios for their
company," he said in a statement.
"The ratio between the lowest (and) highest paid in the
company, and the ratio between the fixed and variable parts of
the remuneration," he said.
Barnier will play a central role in shaping pay rules as he
is the official responsible for proposing and writing the first
draft of EU laws to regulate areas such as pay.
He does, however, need to win the support of others in the
European Commission, the EU's executive, before he can propose
legislation, which then needs the backing of the bloc's 27
countries as well as its parliament before it can enter into
force.
Barnier also said that he wanted to see the publication of
pay packages for the top 20 or 30 executives of the biggest
banks.
The European Parliament has already called for rules to cap
the bonuses paid to bankers at the level of their salary.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell. Editing by Jane Merriman)