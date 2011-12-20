BRUSSELS Dec 20 A cheaper and seamless
cross-border euro payments system for bank customers in the
European Union will be in place within two years under a deal
negotiated on Tuesday.
EU states and the European Parliament agreed on Tuesday that
the new single euro payments area (SEPA) will be completed by
the legally binding deadline of Feb. 1 2014 for banks to end
national barriers for cashless euro payments.
A consumer will be able to use just one bank account to make
and receive euro payments across the 27-country bloc without
hidden national bank charges.
A customer will be able to pay bills in one country from an
account in another.
"All account users stand to gain because international
competition among service providers should drive down prices,"
parliament said in a statement.
The European Commission, which drafted the law, has said
that SEPA could save up to 123 billion euros ($160
billion)within six years by tearing down national payment
barriers and eliminating fees on cross-border direct debits from
2012.
SEPA has been devised in close cooperation with the European
Payments Council, a banking industry body.
The 2014 deadline represents a four-year delay on the
original plans due to late approval of enabling measures before
fixing an end date for full migration from national systems to
the SEPA framework.
The full European Parliament and Council of EU states will
formally endorse Tuesday's deal.
($1 = 0.7682 euros)
(Writing by Huw Jones; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)