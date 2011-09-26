(Adds comments from Payment Network AG lawyer, EPC)

* EU investigating whether banks blocked new entrants from market

* Banks involved include Deutsche Bank, HSBC, BBVA, Barclays

* German company Payment Network AG complained to EU -lawyer

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Sept 26 EU antitrust regulators are investigating whether a group of banks, including Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), HSBC and Spain's BBVA , is blocking newcomers entering the European online payments market.

The European Commission opened an investigation into the standardisation process for e-payments by the European Payments Council (EPC) on Monday, saying the move was prompted by a complaint. It did not identify the complainant.

German online payment provider Payment Network AG complained to the Commission at the start of the year, said lawyer Robin van der Hout at law firm Kapellmann und Partner, which is advising the company on the issue.

"The issue was competition concerns about the EPC's approach towards standardisation of e-payments," he said.

Payment Network's clients include Dell and KLM .

The Commission pointed to the need for secure and efficient online payment systems.

"Standards promote interoperability and competition, but we need to ensure the standardisation process does not unnecessarily restrict opportunities for non-participants," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

The Commission said the exclusion of new players and payment providers not controlled by a bank could result in higher prices for online merchants and consumers.

The co-ordination and decision-making body of the European banking industry's payments arm, the EPC backs the creation of an integrated market through a Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA).

" The EPC will consult with its members prior to commenting on the European Commission announcement regarding the opening of an investigation into the standardisation process for payments over the internet," EPC head Gerard Hartsink said in a statement.

In its July newsletter, he said the Commission's competition division had requested information on the co-operation of competing banks and payment institutions regarding rules and technical standards for payment services.

The EPC's other members include Spain's Banco Santander , the British unit of Citigroup , Barclays Bank , BNP Paribas , Credit Agricole and Intesa Sanpaolo .

Almunia, who is investigating credit default swaps, Libor transactions by banks and the activities of several providers of financial information, has said repeatedly that distortions in competition may pose systemic risks for EU economies because of the prominent role of capital markets.

(Editing by Rex Merrifield, Erica Billingham and David Hulmes)