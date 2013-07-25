BRUSSELS, July 25 EU regulators accepted on
Thursday a pledge by British media group Pearson's
Penguin unit to scrap its e-book deals with Apple which
set price curbs on Amazon and other retailers, closing
an antitrust case against the company.
Penguin offerd in April to end "most-favoured nation"
contracts for five years. Such clauses bar rival retailers from
selling e-books more cheaply than Apple.
It also proposed to let retailers set prices or discounts
for a period of two years. The concessions are similar to those
offered by four other publishers last year.
The European Commission said the publishers' offer would
boost the e-book market.
"After our decision of December 2012, the commitments are
now legally binding on Apple and all five publishers including
Penguin, restoring a competitive environment in the market for
e-books," European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said
in a statement.