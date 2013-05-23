By Sarah Mortimer and John O'Donnell
LONDON/BRUSSELS May 23 European regulators have
dropped a bid to make pension funds subject to the same capital
rules as banks and insurers, which could have cost European
businesses billions of pounds to make their pension schemes more
financially secure.
Michel Barnier, European commissioner in charge of drafting
business regulation, said he would instead propose pension fund
legislation in the autumn that would focus on governance,
transparency and reporting requirements.
Capital rules known as Solvency II were originally aimed at
the insurance industry, but the regulator was proposing to adapt
them for the pensions sector.
The decision to exempt pension funds was welcomed by
industry representatives.
"Commissioner Barnier has made the right decision as it is
vital to take more time for a thorough analysis of the effects
of possible changes in solvency rules, which differ greatly
between member states," said Matti Leppälä, secretary general
and CEO for trade body PensionsEurope.
The body's 23 members cover the workplace pensions of about
80 million European citizens.
The solvency rules have been postponed indefinitely for the
pensions sector and will become a task for the next commissioner
who will take office in November 2014.
Europe's insurance and pensions watchdog had in April
estimated the rules could cost British companies up to 450
billion pounds ($677.9 billion) to capitalize their pension
funds - thwarting companies' ability to invest and also force
some schemes to close.
"The proposals could have increased UK defined benefit
pension deficits by 50 percent, causing great damage to pension
schemes and their sponsoring employers," said James Walsh, EU &
International Policy Lead, at the National Association of
Pension Funds which represents 1,300 pension schemes with assets
of around 900 billion pounds.
"This is good news for British pension schemes," he added.
But some pension consultants warn that the focus on
governance and disclose could still bear significant
administrative costs for pension schemes.
"The statement makes it clear that solvency will 'remain an
open issue'. This suggests it is likely to reappear at some
point in the future," Jane Beverley, head of research at actuary
Punter Southall, said.
An EU official said the Commission had decided on a softer
approach in order to avoid hampering pension fund investment and
possible knock-on impacts on the economy.
Banks and insurers are being obliged to hold capital
reserves in proportion to the risks they take on.