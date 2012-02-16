* EC steps away from Solvency II

* Maintains intention to review pensions directive

* Recommends raising retirement age

By Anjuli Davies

LONDON, Feb 16 The European Commission signalled on Thursday that plans to impose Solvency II rules on the pensions industry could be watered down as critics warn of the huge costs they would inflict on both the industry and the wider economy.

In its much-anticpated white paper on pensions, the European Commission said it would continue to work on new legislation for the pensions industry (IORP) but acknowledged that would not necessarily mean pensions should be subject to the exact same rules as Solvency II.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions authority (EIOPA) was asked to advise the European Commission on how to adapt Solvency II capital rules, originally aimed at the insurance industry, to improve standards of governance, risk management and the valuation and calculation of minimum capital requirements.

Critics argue the new rules, which would require schemes to value liabilities with a lower discount rate, thereby increasing them, could require pension funds to raise billions of extra capital, forcing many final salary schemes to close.

"I am aware that there is a lot of concern about the introduction of risk-based solvency rules for pension funds," Michel Barnier, EU Commissioner in charge of financial regulation, said in a statement last week and which is referred to in the white paper.

"We will inspire ourselves from the Solvency II approach when appropriate but that does not mean we will "copy and paste" Solvency II. I repeat: I want to maintain a level playing field within the Single Market."

The NAPF, which represents 1,200 pension schemes in the UK, with 15 million members and assets of around 800 billion pounds, has already warned the new rules could cost the industry 300 billion pounds.

Barnier will be holding a public hearing to discuss the advice received from EIOPA on March 1 in Brussels.

WORK LONGER, RETIRE LATER

Other proposals by the European Commission include measures to extend working life by encouraging the abolition of mandatory retirement ages and reducing the gender gap in pensions.

Pensioners account for 24 percent of Europe's population and public expenditure on pensions represent 10 percent of GDP, European Commission data shows.

By 2060, men are expected to live 7.9 years longer and women 6.5 years longer, compared with 2010.

"Ensuring adequate pensions for the future is possible if we follow through on our commitments to reform," László Andor, EU commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion said in a statement.

"The impact of ageing is upon us - the baby-boomers are retiring and fewer youngsters are entering the labour market. But it isn't too late to meet these challenges."