LONDON, April 14 The European Union's pensions
regulator has proposed an EU-wide test to check if retirement
funds are robust enough at a time of low interest rates and
people living longer.
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
(EIOPA) published an opinion on Thursday which recommends that
pension funds conduct a common risk assessment to measure the
impact of pre-defined stress scenarios.
It would replace a patchwork of approaches by national
regulators to assessing balance sheets of pension funds.
The funds will then publish the outcome so that investors
can compare results, EIOPA said.
This exercise would be in addition to EIOPA's own stress
test of pension funds that will be held every two years.
The EU decided against capital requirements for pension
funds and instead, regulators have been looking at so-called
holistic balance sheet assessments which consider all the risks
that pension funds face.
"Relevant transparent disclosure will trigger a dialogue on
the long-term sustainability of occupational pension promises
and encourage timely adjustments," EIOPA Chairman Gabriel
Bernardino said in a statement.
"As such, our recommendations contribute to the protection
of pension scheme members and beneficiaries and to a fair
distribution of shortfalls between generations."
The recommendations would have to be turned into EU law to
have effect.
The European Parliament and EU member states are locked in
talks on updating the bloc's rules on occupational pensions,
known as IORP II. Including the recommendations in the final
text would be one way of implementing them.
