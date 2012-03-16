(Makes Colombia spelling conform throughout)

BRUSSELS, March 16 EU ministers agreed on Friday to approve a free trade pact with Colombia and Peru, which has the potential to boost European car exports, as well as food and mineral exports from the South American countries.

"The agreement, initialled in March 2011, sets out to eliminate high tariffs, tackle technical barriers to trade, liberalise services markets... and open up public procurement markets," the European Council, which represents member governments, said in a statement.

"It includes commitments on the enforcement of labour and environmental standards," it said.

The text of an agreement must still be finalised and adopted before the free trade deal can take effect.

The EU has estimated an agreement to be worth half a billion euros in duties saved and could boost Colombia and Peru's economies by close to 1 percent of GDP.

Free trade negotiations started between the EU and the four-country Andean Community in 2007, but Bolivia and Ecuador - the other two members - later pulled out of the talks. (Reporting by Sebastian Moffett; editing by Rex Merrifield)