BRUSSELS, March 15 European Union governments failed to reach a decision on Friday on whether to ban three widely-used pesticides linked to the decline of honeybees, the European Commission said.

"No qualified majority was reached, either in favour, or against the text," the Commission said in a statement, adding it would now consider the next steps.

The ban was proposed by the European Commission in January, after the EU's food safety watchdog EFSA said a class of pesticides known as neonicotinoids pose an acute risk to honeybee health.

Member states now have two months to find a compromise, otherwise the European Commission will be free to unilaterally ban the pesticides, which are chiefly produced by Switzerland's Syngeta and Germany's Bayer.