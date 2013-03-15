BRUSSELS, March 15 European Union governments
failed to reach a decision on Friday on whether to ban three
widely-used pesticides linked to the decline of honeybees, the
European Commission said.
"No qualified majority was reached, either in favour, or
against the text," the Commission said in a statement, adding it
would now consider the next steps.
The ban was proposed by the European Commission in January,
after the EU's food safety watchdog EFSA said a class of
pesticides known as neonicotinoids pose an acute risk to
honeybee health.
Member states now have two months to find a compromise,
otherwise the European Commission will be free to unilaterally
ban the pesticides, which are chiefly produced by Switzerland's
Syngeta and Germany's Bayer.