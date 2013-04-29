BRUSSELS, April 29 The European Commission will temporarily restrict the use of three of the world's most widely used pesticides over fears they harm bees, after EU governments failed to reach agreement on the issue, a Commission source said.

In a vote on Monday, EU governments officials failed to decide whether or not to impose a two-year ban on the class of pesticides known as neonicotinoids, which are chiefly produced by Germany's Bayer and Switzerland's Syngenta .

"Even though there was no clear decision, 15 member states voted in favour of the proposal, so the Commission will proceed with adoption," the Commission source said.