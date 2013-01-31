BRUSSELS Jan 31 The European Commission said on Thursday it was proposing that EU member states restrict the use of pesticides linked to the decline of bees.

The Commission said it was proposing in talks with EU member governments that they suspend for two years the use of neonicotinoid insecticides - among the most commonly-used pesticides - on sunflower, rapeseed, maize and cotton crops.

"We are requesting (that) member states suspend for two years the use of this pesticide on seeds, granulates and sprays for crops which attract bees," Commission health spokesman Frederic Vincent told a regular briefing. (Reporting by Claire Davenport; editing by Rex Merrifield)