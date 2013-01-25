* European watchdog, environment agency highlight risk
* Commission could draft law before spring planting season
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The European Commission is
considering law to ban pesticides linked to the decline of bees,
a spokesman said on Friday.
A report from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)
earlier this month said three widely-used pesticides made by
Switzerland's Syngenta and Germany's Bayer
posed an acute risk to honeybees.
"We could advocate measures. The Commission is looking at
all the facts and the responses from the companies," its health
spokesman Frederic Vincent said on Friday.
"We have to take into account what is feasible and what
could be the time-table, so we're not in a rush, but we will
have to reflect on this issue. The planting season is a bit
further down the road."
Fears about the effects on bees of neonicotinoid
insecticides - among the most commonly-used crop pesticides -
led France to withdraw approval in June last year for Syngenta's
Cruiser OSR, used to treat rapeseed crops.
Other EU states - Germany, Slovenia and the Netherlands -
have introduced restrictions on pesticides and calls have got
louder for EU-wide action. Options include banning some
substances for some crops, rather than a blanket ban.
"It's time now for the Commission to act," said British
Liberal Democrat politician Chris Davies, a member of the
European Parliament, which debated honeybees this week.
RISK OF INACTION
EU scientific advisers, the European Environment Agency
(EEA), which analyses data and evidence to guide policymakers,
issued a report this week on the risks industry and governments
take through reluctance to act on early evidence.
Among the case studies the EEA report assesses is the slow
policy response to evidence neonicotinoids harm bees.
French beekeepers reported worrying bee behaviour after the
use of neonicotinoids to treat sunflower seeds in 1994. They
said bees were found disorientated or dead in front of their
hives.
Jacqueline McGlade, executive director of the EEA, said
there was now a decade's worth of studies showing the serious
risk to bee health.
"What the honeybee represents is the great integrator in the
environment," McGlade told Reuters. That it is under threat is
an "alarm bell of harm" to insects, birds and plants.
Apart from concerns about insecticides, she said other
threats to the bee population were viruses and climate change.
EFSA's report said pesticide residues in the pollen and
nectar of plants treated with the three chemicals meant they
should only be used on crops not attractive to honeybees, such
as sugarbeet. That would exclude their use on maize, rapeseed
and sunflower crops.
A 2011 U.N. report estimated that the work of bees and other
pollinators, such as butterflies, beetles and birds, in
pollinating fruit, vegetable and other crops was worth 153
billion euros ($204.62 billion) a year to the world economy.
A report this month - commissioned by ECPA and the EU
farmers' association COPA-COGECA - found that current treatment
of seeds using the three pesticides boosted EU commodity crop
revenues by more than 2 billion euros a year, and said 50,000
farm jobs could be lost if the products were banned.
($1 = 0.7477 euros)
