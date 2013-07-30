BRUSSELS, July 30 EU state aid regulators approved on Tuesday a 7-billion-euro ($9.28 billion) French loan guarantee for PSA Peugeot Citroen's financing arm, provided the French car maker pays a higher price for the support.

The European Commission said PSA's restructuring plan would help restore the company's viability without giving it an unfair advantage.

"This is a balanced result which offers the PSA group the chance to make a new start on a sound basis," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Claire Davenport)