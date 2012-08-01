BRUSSELS Aug 1 EU antitrust regulators dropped
a two-year investigation into several key business elements of
marine insurance on Wednesday after failing to find conclusive
proof of anti-competitive practices.
The European Commission opened an investigation in August
2010, focusing on certain provisions in claim-sharing and joint
reinsurance agreements by P&I Clubs, which provide protection
and indemnity insurance to their member shipowners.
The EU watchdog had been concerned that the deals might
restrict competition between the clubs, and blocked commercial
insurers from entering the relevant markets.
"The market investigation was not sufficiently conclusive to
confirm the Commission's initial concerns," the EU executive
said in a statement.
Such deals had been exempt from EU antitrust rules prior to
February 2009.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)