BRUSSELS, July 11 The European Commission said
on Wednesday antitrust inspectors had raided several companies
in the plastic sewage pipe sector in member states, on
suspicions that they might have broken rules on cartels.
The Commission, which acts as antitrust regulator in the
European Union, said inspectors carried out their raids last
month on companies active in plastic pipes and plastic
pipe-fittings.
It did not identify the companies involved or their
countries.
"The Commission has concerns that the companies concerned
may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and
restrictive business practices," the statement said.
