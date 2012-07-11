BRUSSELS, July 11 The European Commission said on Wednesday antitrust inspectors had raided several companies in the plastic sewage pipe sector in member states, on suspicions that they might have broken rules on cartels.

The Commission, which acts as antitrust regulator in the European Union, said inspectors carried out their raids last month on companies active in plastic pipes and plastic pipe-fittings.

It did not identify the companies involved or their countries.

"The Commission has concerns that the companies concerned may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices," the statement said. (Reporting by Rex Merrifield; editing by Barbara Lewis)