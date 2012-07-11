* EU Commission says companies may have taken part in a
cartel
* Regulator did not name companies
* Wienerberger said Pipelife unit was raided
(Adds Wienerberger, Georg Fischer, Rehau comments)
By Ben Deighton
BRUSSELS, July 11 Several plastic pipe
producers, including Belgium's Tessenderlo and
Austrian peer Wienerberger, were raided by European
Union antitrust regulators last month on suspicion that they
might have formed a cartel, in breach of EU rules.
The European Commission said on Wednesday that the raids
took place on June 26, but did not identify the companies
involved or the countries in which they are based.
"The Commission has concerns that the companies concerned
may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and
restrictive business practices," the EU watchdog said in a
statement.
Tessenderlo said one of its units had been raided.
"One of our subsidiaries was (raided) that does fittings ...
Nyloplast," said a spokeswoman. "We're waiting for them to come
back to us and we will collaborate."
Wienerberger, the world's largest brickmaker, said its
Pipelife unit had been raided. It acquired the remaining half of
Pipelife from Belgium's Solvay in February. Wienerberg
spokeswoman Barbara Braunoeck said the company was working
closely with the Commission.
Europe's biggest plastics pipe maker Wavin, which
was acquired by Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem
last month, was not immediately available to
comment.
Swiss-based Georg Fischer and German privately-held Rehau,
both major players in the sector, said they were not under
investigation.
Companies can be fined up to 10 percent of their global
turnover if found guilty of breaching EU rules. The Commission
has levied more than 7 billion euros ($8.58 billion) in fines
against cartels in the last four years.
($1 = 0.8160 euros)
(Additional reporting by Rex Merrifield, Gilbert Kreijger in
Amsterdam, Fredrik Dahl in Vienna, Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt
and Katharina Bart in Zurich; writing by Foo Yun Chee; Editing
by Elaine Hardcastle)