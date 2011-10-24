* Majority of EU states backs five-year tariffs-diplomats
* Duties will be worth up to about 68 pct-diplomats
* Vote favours Spanish, German firms
By Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck
BRUSSELS, Oct 24 European Union governments
approved a proposal to impose punitive import duties for five
years on Chinese steel pipes used in the energy sector, EU
diplomats said on Monday, dealing a victory to German and
Spanish steelmakers.
During a meeting of trade diplomats and officials Friday, a
majority of diplomats representing EU governments endorsed a
proposal to impose tariffs worth up to about 68 percent on
Chinese imports worth half a billion euros a year.
Germany's Salzgitter and Spanish steel tubes maker
Tubacex last year asked EU authorities to start an
investigation against their Chinese rivals, saying stainless
steel tubes and pipes sold onto the EU market at illegally low
prices were hurting their profits even as EU demand recovered
from economic crisis.
The duties, which must be in place by year-end, will replace
temporary tariffs that had been in place during the
investigation. Those had been worth up to 71.5 percent.
"The duties were lowered by a small amount because of a
small technical error in their original calculation," said one
diplomat.
OPPOSITION
The new duties faced opposition from several EU diplomats,
who questioned an investigation they said failed to prove low
Chinese pricing has a significant effect on EU firms hit by
falling orders
"Given the economic crisis it is hard to prove what damage
comes from Chinese pricing and what damage comes from lacking
orders," said another diplomat.
In 2009, China supplied about one sixth of the EU's demand
for pipes and tubes. By the first quarter of 2010, with EU
demand growing, China's market share had risen to 18.3 percent,
Salzgitter and Tubacex said in their complaint last year.
The complaint said Chinese illegal pricing was squeezing out
other exporters, while the country's "huge capacity and over
capacity" prompted by "heavy subsidies and export rebates" posed
a long-term threat to the EU's industry.
Salzgitter and Tubacex have warned they will also monitor
imports of steel pipes from India and South Korea for evidence
of illegal price dumping, underlining growing concerns that EU
firms are missing out industrial orders as squeezed contractors
opt for the lowest available prices.
Salzgitter and Tubacex lodged their complaint through the
Defence Committee of the seamless steel tubes industry of the
European Union, and on behalf of their operations in Austria,
Germany, Italy, France and Spain.
(Editing by David Cowell)