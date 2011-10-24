* Majority of EU states backs five-year tariffs-diplomats

* Duties will be worth up to about 68 pct-diplomats

* Vote favours Spanish, German firms

By Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck

BRUSSELS, Oct 24 European Union governments approved a proposal to impose punitive import duties for five years on Chinese steel pipes used in the energy sector, EU diplomats said on Monday, dealing a victory to German and Spanish steelmakers.

During a meeting of trade diplomats and officials Friday, a majority of diplomats representing EU governments endorsed a proposal to impose tariffs worth up to about 68 percent on Chinese imports worth half a billion euros a year.

Germany's Salzgitter and Spanish steel tubes maker Tubacex last year asked EU authorities to start an investigation against their Chinese rivals, saying stainless steel tubes and pipes sold onto the EU market at illegally low prices were hurting their profits even as EU demand recovered from economic crisis.

The duties, which must be in place by year-end, will replace temporary tariffs that had been in place during the investigation. Those had been worth up to 71.5 percent.

"The duties were lowered by a small amount because of a small technical error in their original calculation," said one diplomat.

OPPOSITION

The new duties faced opposition from several EU diplomats, who questioned an investigation they said failed to prove low Chinese pricing has a significant effect on EU firms hit by falling orders

"Given the economic crisis it is hard to prove what damage comes from Chinese pricing and what damage comes from lacking orders," said another diplomat.

In 2009, China supplied about one sixth of the EU's demand for pipes and tubes. By the first quarter of 2010, with EU demand growing, China's market share had risen to 18.3 percent, Salzgitter and Tubacex said in their complaint last year.

The complaint said Chinese illegal pricing was squeezing out other exporters, while the country's "huge capacity and over capacity" prompted by "heavy subsidies and export rebates" posed a long-term threat to the EU's industry.

Salzgitter and Tubacex have warned they will also monitor imports of steel pipes from India and South Korea for evidence of illegal price dumping, underlining growing concerns that EU firms are missing out industrial orders as squeezed contractors opt for the lowest available prices.

Salzgitter and Tubacex lodged their complaint through the Defence Committee of the seamless steel tubes industry of the European Union, and on behalf of their operations in Austria, Germany, Italy, France and Spain. (Editing by David Cowell)