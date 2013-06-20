* Commission seeking to enforce single energy market
* Polish infringement case dates back to June 2009
BRUSSELS, June 20 The European Commission has
referred Poland to the EU Court of Justice, saying its regulated
gas prices for business consumers are in breach of EU rules.
The Commission, the EU executive, has stepped up action to
enforce its single energy market, which aims to increase
consumer choice, improve security of supply by increasing
cross-border energy flows and make energy prices more
competitive.
"Competitive energy markets will offer citizens and
businesses secure and sustainable energy supplies at lowest
possible cost," EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said
in a statement on Thursday.
The Commission says regulated prices can limit competition
and distort markets because they do not reflect demand.
The case dates back to June 2009, when the Commission opened
an infringement procedure against Poland, which still is not
complying despite numerous exchanges, it said.
Poland could face heavy daily fines, depending on the EU
court's decision.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jane Baird)