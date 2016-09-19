(Adds Polish comment, context)

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 The European Commission opened an in-depth investigation on Monday into a new Polish progressive tax on the retail sector that it says may be discriminatory and ordered its suspension until the probe has been concluded.

The injunction on the collection of the tax means less revenue to the Polish budget, which is already under strain from rising welfare spending, notably monthly child-support payouts.

Under the tax, which entered into force on Sept. 1, companies involved in Poland's retail sector pay a monthly tax based on their turnover. It is a cornerstone of the conservative government's efforts to redistribute wealth in the economy.

"The Commission has concerns that the progressive rates based on turnover give companies with a low turnover a selective advantage over their competitors in breach of EU state aid rules," the EU executive arm said in a statement.

The Polish finance ministry said in a statement it had been prepared for such a decision from the Commission and would announce plans to address it on Tuesday.

Under the Polish levy plan, companies with a monthly turnover below 17 million zlotys ($4.41 million) would not pay any tax at all, those with turnover between 17 million zlotys and 170 million zlotys a month would pay 0.8 percent and those above 170 million zlotys would pay 1.4 percent.

"The Commission does not question Poland's right to decide on its taxation levels or the purpose of different taxes and levies," it said in the statement.

"However, the tax system should respect EU law, including state aid rules, and should not unduly favour a particular type of company, for example companies with lower turnover," it said.($1 = 3.8523 zlotys) (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski in Brussels and Pawel Sobczak in Warsaw; Editing by Gareth Jones)